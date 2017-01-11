 Skip to content

Chargers plan to play at StubHub Center in 2017-18

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 11:58 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 07: The Los Angeles Galaxy celebrate a goal by Gyasi Zardes #11 of the Los Angeles Galaxy in the far corner in the second half during 2014 MLS Cup against the New England Revolution at StubHub Center on December 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The Galaxy defeated the Revolution 2-1. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chargers will indeed return to the city in which they were founded, 57 years ago. And they’ll be spending two years in a 30,000-seat stadium, playing at the StubHub Center until the stadium they’ll share with the Rams opens in 2019.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chargers waited until after Wednesday’s meeting of the league’s stadium and finance committees to make the final decision to move. The team didn’t expect anything to happen at the meeting to change the mind of owner Dean Spanos, but Spanos wanted to wait.

After the meeting ended, Spanos informed Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners that the move will happen. The decision will be shared with the staff and with elected officials in San Diego and Los Angeles most likely on Thursday. The team will don’t the decision to be final until those things happen.

The StubHub Center gives the Chargers a chance to market a very unique experience, giving fans an intimate environment for watching a pro football game. The limited time for the limited-space event should give Chargers games a sense of intrigue and exclusivity before they go toe-to-toe with the Rams for customers at the stadium to be built in Inglewood.

11 Responses to “Chargers plan to play at StubHub Center in 2017-18”
  1. snakesmileyface says: Jan 12, 2017 12:00 AM

    Only 30,000 seats?

    Where are the Charger fans going to sit when the Raiders come to town?

  2. theweedsthruthetrees says: Jan 12, 2017 12:03 AM

    Well at least they should sell out a game or two now…

  3. SouthStander says: Jan 12, 2017 12:04 AM

    And they still probably won’t sell out.

  4. bucrightoff says: Jan 12, 2017 12:04 AM

    Well at least one team in LA will sell games out….maybe. But in all seriousness that will be a great fan experience in a smaller setting like that.

  5. bearwithjetpack says: Jan 12, 2017 12:06 AM

    “The StubHub Center gives the Chargers a chance to market a very unique experience,”

    Come see an NFL simulation of that game the Baltimore Orioles played in front of a totally empty stadium during the Baltimore riots!

  6. skinsrock says: Jan 12, 2017 12:07 AM

    Oh yeah, that will be a cool place to watch a game… Also, should be all Charger fans at 30K and scalping will be at a premium if they are any good. It will be interesting to see if it will be loud at all… It looks pretty open. Redskins I think will be one of the opponents to visit in 2017.

  7. jvw1982 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:10 AM

    Yawn……

  8. 3menandablog says: Jan 12, 2017 12:11 AM

    Wow. What a joke of an organization. How can the NFL let this happen?

  9. Kim Jong Goodell says: Jan 12, 2017 12:11 AM

    From the tv it looked like the Chargers were pulling in about 20,000 fans for home games every week, so a 30,000 seat stadium is perfect for them.

  10. huskersqb7 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:11 AM

    It’s too bad, terrible planning. NFL is hurting in my opinion

  11. jetfand says: Jan 12, 2017 12:14 AM

    Rutgers plays in a bigger venue than that. Wasn’t someone’s backyard available?

