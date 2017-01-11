Chargers plan to play at StubHub Center in 2017-18

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 11:58 PM EST

The Chargers will indeed return to the city in which they were founded, 57 years ago. And they’ll be spending two years in a 30,000-seat stadium, playing at the StubHub Center until the stadium they’ll share with the Rams opens in 2019.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chargers waited until after Wednesday’s meeting of the league’s stadium and finance committees to make the final decision to move. The team didn’t expect anything to happen at the meeting to change the mind of owner Dean Spanos, but Spanos wanted to wait.

After the meeting ended, Spanos informed Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners that the move will happen. The decision will be shared with the staff and with elected officials in San Diego and Los Angeles most likely on Thursday. The team will don’t the decision to be final until those things happen.

The StubHub Center gives the Chargers a chance to market a very unique experience, giving fans an intimate environment for watching a pro football game. The limited time for the limited-space event should give Chargers games a sense of intrigue and exclusivity before they go toe-to-toe with the Rams for customers at the stadium to be built in Inglewood.