Chiefs have four players on the injury report

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 8:11 PM EST

Chiefs coach Andy Reid suggested in remarks to reporters that the team is completely healthy heading in to Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The official injury report paints a slightly different picture. (That’s not sarcasm; it’s a slight difference.)

“All right,” Reid said at the outset of his press conference, “so really don’t have any injuries to talk about. Everybody is practicing and we’re rolling there.”

They’re not rolling completely. Linebackers Justin Houston and Tamba Hali were both limited with knee injuries, and safety Eric Berry (Achilles) and running back Spencer Ware (rib) both fully participated in practice.

Houston is the biggest name of the bunch, given what he means to the team’s pass rush.

