Connor Barwin would take a pay cut to stay with Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 9:02 AM EST

The offseason is underway for 24 NFL teams and it won’t be long before all 32 clubs are looking at ways to set up their rosters for the 2017 season.

When that happens, there will be moments when teams tell players that they need to take a pay cut or get cut loose from the roster. One player sees that moment of reckoning coming his way and is making his preference clear well ahead of time.

Connor Barwin made a shift from linebacker to defensive end with the Eagles switching defensive schemes in 2016 and said it was “frustrating for me to not have the production” of the past as his sack total dropped for the second straight year. He stands to have a cap hit of $8.35 million next season, most of which the Eagles could get back by cutting him and Barwin made it clear that he’s willing to take less to stick around Philly.

“Yes, I would take a pay cut,” Barwin said, via CSNPhilly.com. “I mean, my plan is to stay here. You know, people talk about my contract and I think, I like to think, I’m a reasonable person and I feel like I’ll work with the Eagles and we’ll restructure and make some kind of deal that works for everybody.”

In addition to his salary, one thing that could impact Barwin’s future with the Eagles is the presence of Vinny Curry. The Eagles signed him to an extension last year, but he wound up playing less than half the snaps with Barwin and Brandon Graham also in the fold. If the Eagles want to boost what they’re getting from Curry, it seems likely to come at Barwin’s expense.