Danny Amendola nearing return for Patriots

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 11, 2017, 2:01 AM EST

A high-ankle sprain sidelined Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola for the final four weeks of the regular season. But with New England’s playoff opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Amendola could be back at Tom Brady’s disposal.

“The only thing I’ve been focused on the past four to five weeks is to get as healthy as possible and feel as good as I can, and be available for whatever Coach (Bill Belichick) wants me to do. It’s been a long four to five weeks, but I feel good today,” Amendola said Tuesday, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Amendola returned to practice last week during the Patriots’ bye week for the first time since being injured against the Los Angeles Rams in early December.

Amendola caught 23 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this year for the Patriots before missing the final four games of the season. While Amendola wouldn’t state for certain that he intends to play, it seems he’s on track to being available for the Patriots Saturday night.

“The playoffs is what you play for, it’s why everybody’s here,” he said. “It’s what we’ve been waiting on all year.”