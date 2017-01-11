Dolphins “still collecting information” about possible Ryan Tannehill knee surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

At this time last week, the Dolphins were holding out hope that quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s knee would be feeling well enough to allow him to return to the lineup if they advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers means that Tannehill’s status for this weekend is no longer an issue, but his overall recovery timeline remains a matter of discussion for the Dolphins. Tannehill said last week that there was a chance that he will have surgery to repair his injured ACL and MCL and Dolphins coach Adam Gase gave some more information on the topic on Wednesday.

“We’re still going through that process right now with the trainers, with what our next step is, what his health is, how strong is his knee?” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “We’re still going through that. We’re still collecting information. Doctors are still giving us what possibly could be down the road, so it’s hard for us to really pinpoint anything, as of this moment right now.”

The ultimate answer to the surgery question will obviously factor into Tannehill’s availability for offseason work, although the Dolphins will likely take precautions to ensure the quarterback’s health whether he has an operation or not.