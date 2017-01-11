Everyone practices for Cowboys on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 4:24 PM EST

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that he expects the team to be healthy for Sunday’s game against the Packers and Wednesday’s practice offered plenty of evidence to support that feeling.

All of the players on Dallas’ active roster took part in the practice, which was the first of three this week leading up to the home date with Green Bay. Among the key players on that list is left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed the final week of the regular season with a knee sprain.

Smith said that he would be fine in time for the team’s first playoff game and is on track for that despite not being dressed in full pads for Wednesday’s session. Defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford, Terrell McClain and Demarcus Lawrence and cornerback Morris Claiborne are others who continued on the path back to the lineup during practice.

Guard La’El Collins is not yet back on the active roster after being placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury, but also took part in the practice and could return to duty this week.