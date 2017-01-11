 Skip to content

Ezekiel Elliott fine after car accident near Cowboys facility

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 10:39 AM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s trip to the team’s facility hit a snag in the form of another car on Wednesday morning.

The Frisco, Texas police confirmed that Elliott’s car was involved in an accident close to the team’s headquarters. The police said it was a minor accident that resulted in no injuries for Elliott or anyone in the other car and Elliott confirmed that all was well on his end in a post on social media.

It’s an unfortunate way to start a day, but it looks like it will amount to nothing more than a minor inconvenience for Elliott as he prepares for the first playoff game of his NFL career. The Cowboys hope the Packers defense will prove to be the same level of obstacle come Sunday.

1 Response to “Ezekiel Elliott fine after car accident near Cowboys facility”
  1. yoursoulcollector says: Jan 11, 2017 10:42 AM

    Did they search his car for bongs?

