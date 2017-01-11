Ezekiel Elliott fine after car accident near Cowboys facility

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 10:39 AM EST

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s trip to the team’s facility hit a snag in the form of another car on Wednesday morning.

The Frisco, Texas police confirmed that Elliott’s car was involved in an accident close to the team’s headquarters. The police said it was a minor accident that resulted in no injuries for Elliott or anyone in the other car and Elliott confirmed that all was well on his end in a post on social media.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

It’s an unfortunate way to start a day, but it looks like it will amount to nothing more than a minor inconvenience for Elliott as he prepares for the first playoff game of his NFL career. The Cowboys hope the Packers defense will prove to be the same level of obstacle come Sunday.