Giants sign 10 players to future contracts

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

The Giants kept most of their practice squad players, signing 10 players to future contracts.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the group is highlighted by cornerbacks Donte Deayon and Michael Hunter (who played in two regular season games this year), along with wide receiver Darius Powe.

The only player who finished the year on their practice squad they didn’t keep was veteran guard Adam Gettis, who actually started a game for them this year at left guard.

They also signed guard Jon Halapio , running back Jacob Huesman, defensive end Stansly Maponga, safety Ryan Murphy, wide receiver Kevin Norwood, quarterback Keith Wenning, and defensive end Jordan Williams.