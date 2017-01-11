Gus Bradley interviewing with Redskins Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 3:18 PM EST

Shortly after the Redskins decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Barry, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley was at the top of the list of candidates to fill the position in 2017.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Bradley is interviewing for the job on Wednesday. The Redskins also interviewed former Browns head coach Mike Pettine earlier this week and have reportedly requested permission to interview Panthers defensive backs coach Steve Wilks.

Bradley worked in Seattle when Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan was in the Seahawks organization and was on the Buccaneers staff from 2006-2008 when head coach Jay Gruden was an offensive assistant in Tampa. He spent four years as the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks before becoming the head coach in Jacksonville in 2013.

Early in the coaching search process, there were reports that Bradley would join Anthony Lynn’s staff if Lynn got a head coaching job. Lynn was reportedly an early frontrunner to go from interim head coach to the permanent choice in Buffalo, but Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is having a second interview with the team that’s expected to end with him getting the job as Rex Ryan’s replacement.