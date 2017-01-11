 Skip to content

Jason Garrett calls Ezekiel Elliott accident a “fender bender”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown by jumping into a Salvation Army red kettle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cowboys fans (current and those whose applications are pending) got a scare on Wednesday with the news that rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an automobile accident.

It ended up being nothing; indeed, coach Jason Garrett characterized the incident as a “fender bender” during a Wednesday press conference. Garrett added that Elliott was at work only 20 minutes after the incident.

The incident is a reminder that the fortunes of a football team can change quickly during a postseason run, whether it’s because of an injury during a game, an injury during a practice, or an injury happening completely away from football.

Like, for example, when jumping into a large red kettle.

  1. wademaxwell1990 says: Jan 11, 2017 12:59 PM

    Did he get permission from jerruh before he released that statement?

