Jason Garrett calls Ezekiel Elliott accident a “fender bender”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 12:37 PM EST

Cowboys fans (current and those whose applications are pending) got a scare on Wednesday with the news that rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an automobile accident.

It ended up being nothing; indeed, coach Jason Garrett characterized the incident as a “fender bender” during a Wednesday press conference. Garrett added that Elliott was at work only 20 minutes after the incident.

The incident is a reminder that the fortunes of a football team can change quickly during a postseason run, whether it’s because of an injury during a game, an injury during a practice, or an injury happening completely away from football.

Like, for example, when jumping into a large red kettle.