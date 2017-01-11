Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry join AFC Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 5:49 PM EST

The process of adding players to the Pro Bowl roster officially has begun. Primarily because the process of Pro Bowl players bowing out officially has begun.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi and receiver Jarvis Landry have been added to the AFC squad, based on the injury-related withdrawals of Bills running back LeSean McCoy and Bengals receiver A.J. Green.

Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards, and Landry generated 1,136 receiving yards. It’s only the second time in franchise history that the Dolphins had a 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver in the same season.

Plenty of additional players undoubtedly will be added to the Pro Bowl roster in the coming days, due either to real injuries or embellished injuries or a genuine desire not to spend a week in Orlando when, in past years, a Pro Bowl berth would have meant a one-week trip to Hawaii.