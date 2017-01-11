Jim Caldwell brushes aside talk about contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 6:37 AM EST

A few weeks ago, Jim Caldwell wasn’t interested in talking about his job security.

So in the interest of consistency, he’s not feeling chatty about a possible contract extension either.

Via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Caldwell declined the topic when asked at his season-ending press conference.

“Once again it’s really not about me,” Caldwell said. “We don’t talk about those things anyway. We just kind of focus in on what’s at hand, and right now we’re getting ready to go into our evaluation phase and try to look for ways that we can improve our team.”

The Lions have committed to him for the coming season, but it’s the last of his current contract.

He’s 27-21 in three seasons, with a pair of trips to the playoffs. Even though both those ended with Wild Card losses, you’d still think that would put him in line to be president of Ford Motor Company, considering the glorious history of Lions football.