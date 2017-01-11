Jordan Howard will replace David Johnson in the Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 6:03 PM EST

Jordan Howard finished second in the league in rushing yards this season, but the Bears running back did not join Ezekiel Elliott as rookie members of the NFC backfield on the initial Pro Bowl roster.

Howard will need to brush up on his dodgeball skills, though, because he will be making the trip to Orlando for the game and assorted other activities. The Bears announced on Wednesday that Howard has been added to the team.

He’ll take the spot once filled by Cardinals running back David Johnson. Johnson injured his knee in Week 17 of the regular season. While the injury won’t require surgery, it will be enough for him to take a pass on playing in the league’s annual exhibition game.

Howard ran 252 times for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns during his first NFL season. He didn’t make his first start until Week Four, but ran for 229 yards in his first two games with the first team and never looked back. He’s the first Bears rookie running back to go to the Pro Bowl since Gale Sayers in 1965.