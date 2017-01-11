 Skip to content

Julio Jones (toe) fully participates in practice

The Falcons are extremely healthy as the playoffs approach.

Only five players appear on the initial injury report in advance of the divisional round of the playoffs. Each fully participated in practice.

On the list are receiver Julio Jones (toe), linebacker Vic Beasley (shoulder), cornerback Robert Alford (knee), receiver Taylor Gabriel (knee), and tight end Austin Hooper (knee).

Jones missed a pair of games late in the year with turf toe. He returned for Weeks 16 and 17, catching a total of 11 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons host the Seahawks on Saturday in the first game of the Round of Eight.

