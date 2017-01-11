Ladarius Green remains out of practice for Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 5:23 PM EST

Early last week, it looked like the Steelers had a chance to get tight end Ladarius Green back in the lineup as he was participating in practice and appeared to be making progress through the concussion protocol.

That progress hit a snag on the way to last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, however. Green was held out of Friday’s practice and missed another game. Things aren’t looking much better on Wednesday.

Green remained out of practice as the Steelers stepped up their on-field preparations for the Chiefs. There’s still time for things to go the other way, but the extended absence and step back last week don’t provide much confidence that it will play out that way.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le’Veon Bell also sat out on Wednesday, something that coach Mike Tomlin suggested would be the case when he met the media on Tuesday. Roethlisberger hurt his foot last weekend, but neither he nor Tomlin has expressed any doubt about his ability to play this weekend.

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo, defensive end Ricardo Matthews, running back Fitzgerald Toussaint and linebacker Vince Williams were also out for the Steelers. The Chiefs had full participation on Wednesday and coach Andy Reid said he does not expect anyone on the active roster to miss the game because of injury.