Latavius Murray: I want to stay and finish what I started

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 7:05 AM EST

The offseason started for the Raiders with their loss to the Texans and Tuesday’s news that Bill Musgrave won’t be back as the offensive coordinator illustrates that it is now time to think about how the team will be changing ahead of next season.

Running back Latavius Murray hopes that the changes won’t include his departure from the franchise. Murray is set to become a free agent in March and said during an interview with Alex Marvez and Bill Polian of Sirius XM NFL Radio that he wants to stay put.

“I want to stay and finish what I started,” Murray said. “I don’t want to go anywhere. I don’t want to be a guy who’s bouncing around the NFL from team to team. … This season was a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to winning a championship with these guys.”

Murray scored a career-high 12 touchdowns in 2016, but saw his carries and yardage drop while missing two games and seeing rookies Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington move into complementary roles in the backfield. Richard and Washington bring different skills to the backfield than the bigger Murray and the combination is one that works very well, but there’s only so much money under the cap.

The Raiders have 13 unrestricted free agents overall and there are potential extensions coming for quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack on top of the need to continue improving the talent on the defensive side of the ball. That may lead the team to take another direction in the backfield this offseason.