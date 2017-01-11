Latest new developmental league will challenge college football

Would-be developmental leagues are a dime a dozen, and one out of every dozen actually manages to make a few dimes. The latest new developmental league could manage to make some money by actually paying players who are not yet eligible to play in the NFL and who aren’t inclined to play for free at the college level.
Via multiple reports (we didn’t get the press release, for some reason), agent Don Yee is launching Pacific Pro Football. The L.A.-base developmental league will be limited to players four years or fewer removed from high school, giving former high school players a for-pay alternative to college football.
Players will receive, on average, $50,000 per year. While that may not match the retail value of “an education,” plenty of college football players end up playing college football not because they want to go to college but because they want to play football. With the NFL keeping them out for at least three years after high school (an obvious attempt to protect college football), plenty of young football players had no viable alternative to playing college football.
They now do. And while “Pac Pro” remains in its infancy and possibly will never learn how to walk much less run, it’s already a clear threat to the college football model. Which, given the extent to which the NFL tiptoes on eggshells when it comes to protecting college football, makes it cause for concern for the NFL.
Which could make things very interesting, very quickly, for a professional football league that will become the first one to directly challenge college football. And which could, if this new league has any success, could force college football to finally find a way to pay its players.
The NFL should have a “minor league” like baseball… feed the fan on the off season… not all of us love the MLB or NBA… or even hockey.. some of us just wanna watch football
I think it’s about time they did something like this. All the other major sports have minor leagues so it only makes sense for football to do the same. I’m sure the NCAA fat-cats don’t like this. It will eat into their bloated salaries. They’ll have to hold off on buying a new yacht every year.
Just because a young man is an excellent football player, does not give him the right to be an NFL player. The NFL should be allowed to do whatever they want, including not allow players into the league who are not 3 years removed from high school. The NCAA should also be allowed to do whatever they want, including not paying student athletes. Being a great football player does not entitle you to an NFL career.
No one is forcing these young men to play football.
If they don’t have adequate coaching and connections, very few of these players will make it anywhere past the developmental league?
I think, if this league succeeds (which is a long shot), that it could serve more as a pipeline to the minor leagues, not the NFL. A good college player, like a Leonard Fournette, would probably either sit out or take out an insurance policy and stay in school. Only in rare instances would I think this is a league for future NFL players. College prepares you for the NFL. There is so much class work and film study and preparation involved in the NFL, it’s way better if the kids are educated and disciplined. Maybe one or two fringe players will ever get to the NFL, and that’s if the league succeeds. The current system works great.
I just wish this league could finally rid college football of the fake student-athletes. Like Cardall Jones said ‘They didn’t come to play school’ so let them do it somewhere else.
The NFL already has a minor league. It’s a one team farm system and it’s based in Minneapolis. They play at dilapidated US Bank Stadium.
The pay the players mantra is tiresome. These guys are getting paid handsomely. If they are not smart enough to see that and put it to good use, then they shouldn’t be in college.
A lot of the players could be younger than 21, so Id offer free beer in the locker room as well. Technically I think that would be legal because its a private area. That would be a huge selling point to guys that age.
The concept has many flaws… so if a real good player is in his 4th year from college and is a star – he is one and done for a team. Can’t build a fan base that way. Won’t work.
I wonder how much health insurance they’ll receive, if any.
And throughout the NCAA organization bitter old men are very upset to hear that their cash cow might be threatened in any tiny way.
@Najacoo22
Your argument would be more valid if there wasn’t such an obvious need for talent in the NFL. The NFL ratings are down in part because the quality of play is down.