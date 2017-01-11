LeGarrette Blount misses practice with illness

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

The Patriots issued their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and it included only one player as a non-participant in practice.

Running back LeGarrette Blount sat out the first official session leading up to Saturday night’s game against the Texans with an illness given as the reason for his absence from the field. Thursday will bring an update on his condition when the Patriots release their next report and should be on track to play this weekend as long as he’s back on the field in some fashion.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was the only limited participant for the Patriots. Mitchell didn’t play in Week 17 because of a knee issue, but his return to practice bodes well for his game status.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola was a full participant as he readies from a multi-week absence due to an ankle injury. Quarterback Tom Brady landed on the injury report again with a thigh issue, but was a full participant.