Michael Bennett would much rather play “a terrible team”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 10:33 AM EST

If Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett didn’t answer our poll question this morning regarding which team he’d rather play in the NFC Championship Game, it’s probably only because the Browns weren’t one of the options.

When Bennett was asked if he welcomed the challenge of facing likely MVP Matt Ryan and the Falcons this week, Bennett’s answer was clear.

“I prefer to play against a terrible team,” Bennett said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Because it makes the game a lot easier.”

It was good for a laugh, but Bennett had a mixed outing against the Falcons earlier this year.

He hit Ryan five times in the first two and a half quarters, but then a shot to the right knee from Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews knocked him out of the game and affected him for another six weeks (the one he tried to play through and the five he missed).

While Bennett wasn’t a fan of the block or the blocker at the moment, he’s since signed a huge contract extension which helped his mood.

“I don’t have many reasons to be angry these days,” Bennett said.

So while he took the high road on Matthews, he’s clearly coming in motivated and in form, with sacks in each of his last three games.