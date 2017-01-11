Michael Floyd says he’s living in a hotel, focused only on football

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 11, 2017, 6:24 PM EST

Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd has had a strange season, and as Floyd awaits the start of the playoffs for his new team on Saturday he told reporters that he’s waiting quietly — and alone.

Floyd, who was claimed by the Patriots after being cut by the Cardinals following a DUI arrest in December, said he’s “strictly focused” on football and learning the playbook.

Floyd said he’s been living in a hotel, eating most of his meals and spending his time at the team facility, and is “on a big vacation” away from both distraction and his past life in Arizona.

“I don’t have family out here with me,” Floyd said, per the Boston Globe. “I don’t have people calling me all day. There’s a lot of people I knew out there [in Phoenix] than I do out here, so that’s just what it is.

“I’m here for one reason.”

Interestingly, the Boston Globe story on Floyd said he ended the interview when asked if he has had a drink of alcohol since coming to New England.

Floyd caught two touchdown passes in the Patriots’ regular-season finale, and with an extra week to prepare and catch up he figures to be involved in the team’s game plan for this week’s divisional playoff game vs. Houston. Floyd’s arrest will almost certainly affect his pending free agency, and maybe a strong postseason will make the Patriots want to keep him around. Or maybe he just knows laying low is the best plan for right now.

“I kind of act like I’m broke, so, that’s how I am,” he said. “I can really actually just focus in on football and I can get to work in less than three minutes, so I really like it.”