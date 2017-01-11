New PA and Florio podcast is up

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 1:15 PM EST

You wanted it. You’re getting it. Even if you didn’t want it.

The latest episode of the PA and Florio podcast has been posted. Get it now for 30 minutes or so of discussion about the divisional round and whatever else we talked about.

The show, featuring Paul Allen of KFAN and yours truly, is available at iTunes, audioBoom, and anywhere podcasts can be obtained.

Meanwhile, we’re currently considering whether to continue with the podcast after the Super Bowl. Give us your input in the comments on whether you’d like to continue to hear the once-per-week series during the offseason.