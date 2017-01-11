Patriots, Cowboys ready to support Raiders move to Las Vegas

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2017, 12:20 PM EST

It’s increasingly looking like Raiders owner Mark Davis will have the support of a large majority of his fellow owners as he attempts to move his team to Las Vegas.

Both Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said today that they think the plan for the Raiders’ move looks good.

“I think that’s a good possibility,” Kraft said of supporting a Raiders move.

“For me personally, it seems like a doable situation. But want to make sure I understand everything,” Jones said.

The Patriots and the Cowboys are two of the NFL’s most influential franchises, and if they’re in support of the Raiders, it’s highly likely that most other franchises are in support as well. The deal isn’t done, but Nevada is ready to give the Raiders the kind of stadium they don’t have in Oakland, and the owners are ready to accept the offer. The Silver and Black appears set to head to Las Vegas.