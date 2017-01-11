Patriots need to neutralize Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 5:22 PM EST

Sure, the Patriots thumped the Texans during the regular season, 27-0. Six years ago, they beat the Jets 45-3 in the regular season — and lost to them in the playoffs.

For the Texans to have a chance at what would be one of the biggest upsets in postseason history, they need to muster a potent pass rush. Indeed, when the Patriots struggle in the postseason, it often occurs when the opposing defense is applying consistent and persistent pressure upon quarterback Tom Brady.

When facing the Texans, the key for the New England offensive line will be to slow down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Whitney Mercilus. That’s precisely what Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak had to say during a Tuesday visit to PFT Live.

Zolak had plenty more to say, including a fairly broad estimate regarding the duration of Tom Brady’s grip on the starting job in New England.