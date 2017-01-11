Rams have second meeting with Sean McVay

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 12:04 PM EST

The Rams are apparently serious about Sean McVay.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Rams have conducted a second interview with the Washington offensive coordinator, indicating things are beginning to move a bit more quickly for them.

McVay earned plenty of praise for his work with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and considering any coach the Rams hire is going to be tasked with turning Jared Goff into the kind of passer you trade a basket full of picks for, that’s clearly a point of emphasis for them.

The 30-year-old McVay has also interviewed with the 49ers.