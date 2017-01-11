Ravens expect Terrell Suggs back, need help at receiver and on offensive line

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 7:31 AM EST

The Ravens held a state of the franchise press conference on Tuesday and it featured owner Steve Bisciotti saying that the team needs quarterback Joe Flacco to do more in 2017 than he did this season.

Efforts on that front would be improved if the Ravens offensive line can do a better job in the future and that was one of the areas that General Manager Ozzie Newsome said the team would be focused on improving this offseason. Newsome said that the team will also concentrate on finding a receiver with Steve Smith retiring from the NFL.

“I think those are the areas that we feel like we should attack in the offseason, and whether it’s through free agency or the draft or trades, whatever way we have to do it,” Newsome said, via the Baltimore Sun.

One spot the team doesn’t feel it will need to address immediately is the one that linebacker Terrell Suggs has been playing since 2003. Suggs said near the end of the regular season that he wants to return for another season and Newsome said during the press conference that the feeling is mutual on the team’s side.