Ravens may try to talk Steve Smith out of retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2017, 8:51 AM EST

Steve Smith said he retired from the Ravens at the end of the 2016 season. The team isn’t quite ready to say goodbye.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he still thinks Smith’s mind could change, and he sounded like he’d consider contacting Smith to see what it would take to get him back on the field for the 2017 season.

“I haven’t given up hope that Steve Smith is going to come walking in here in September,” Bisciotti said, via ESPN. “We’ll see about that character. I wouldn’t count him out.”

Smith was already the oldest receiver in the NFL in 2016 and his production has slipped a bit, with 70 catches for 799 yards, a career-low average of 11.4 yards per catch. But he’s still good enough to start for the Ravens.

If Smith decides not to retire after all, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March. Perhaps there’s a check Bisciotti could write that would make Smith re-think his future plans.