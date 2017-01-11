Ravens missed playoffs, may raise ticket prices anyway

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2017, 6:10 AM EST

NFL teams often raise ticket prices after successful seasons, as there’s always an increase in demand from the fans to follow a winner. After missing the playoffs, however, higher ticket prices are a tougher sell.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are considering raising ticket prices for the 2017 season after missing the playoffs in both 2015 and 2016. Team President Dick Cass said the Ravens think their product is worth it.

“Also since we last raised prices, we’ve spent about $45 million improving the stadium and over the next two and a half years, we’re going to spend an additional $120 million, and that will include putting in some escalators and elevators to the top level, which will make a lot of our PSL holders up there happy,” Cass said. “So we’re seriously considering a price increase.”

The Ravens had a lot of empty seats in their home finale against the Eagles, and raising prices isn’t exactly the best way to change that. But the team still thinks fans will pay, even after a disappointing season.