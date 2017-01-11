 Skip to content

Ravens missed playoffs, may raise ticket prices anyway

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2017, 6:10 AM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 27: A Baltimore Ravens fan looks on during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

NFL teams often raise ticket prices after successful seasons, as there’s always an increase in demand from the fans to follow a winner. After missing the playoffs, however, higher ticket prices are a tougher sell.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are considering raising ticket prices for the 2017 season after missing the playoffs in both 2015 and 2016. Team President Dick Cass said the Ravens think their product is worth it.

“Also since we last raised prices, we’ve spent about $45 million improving the stadium and over the next two and a half years, we’re going to spend an additional $120 million, and that will include putting in some escalators and elevators to the top level, which will make a lot of our PSL holders up there happy,” Cass said. “So we’re seriously considering a price increase.”

The Ravens had a lot of empty seats in their home finale against the Eagles, and raising prices isn’t exactly the best way to change that. But the team still thinks fans will pay, even after a disappointing season.

  1. streetyson says: Jan 11, 2017 6:19 AM

    They somehow need to find the money to pay Flacco’s salary – and to pay for the Rogue’s Gallery statues of defensive players who made him elite…

  2. troy43mvp says: Jan 11, 2017 6:31 AM

    They have to make up the revenue for no playoff games over the next 10 years.

