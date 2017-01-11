 Skip to content

Report: Bill Musgrave, Mike McCoy to interview for Broncos offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 3:07 PM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Mike McCoy of the San Diego Chargers calls a play in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Broncos have their new head coach in Vance Joseph and now they’ll reportedly be getting to work on filling out his coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will interview Bill Musgrave and Mike McCoy on Thursday as they look for their new offensive coordinator. Both coaches have previous ties to the organization.

McCoy was the Broncos offensive coordinator for four years before becoming the head coach of the Chargers in 2013. McCoy was fired from that job after the end of the regular season and has reportedly spoken to Joseph about working together. He’s also believed to be a candidate in Buffalo if, as expected, Sean McDermott becomes their head coach.

Musgrave backed up current Broncos General Manager John Elway when both were playing for the Broncos in the 1990s and has held offensive coordinator positions with several teams, including a two-year stint with the Raiders that ended this week.

2 Responses to “Report: Bill Musgrave, Mike McCoy to interview for Broncos offensive coordinator”
  1. mongo3401 says: Jan 11, 2017 3:16 PM

    The press has said McCoy was a candidate in Buffalo, not the team. Anthony Lynn will be the OC in Buffalo

  2. heeeeelzfan says: Jan 11, 2017 3:20 PM

    Observation: I find it interesting that in the NFL nobody can keep anything confidential as it relates to personnel decisions at the highest levels. You never hear this stuff coming out of Apple, Samsung, Google, etc. Just saying…

