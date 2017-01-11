Report: Bill Musgrave, Mike McCoy to interview for Broncos offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 3:07 PM EST

The Broncos have their new head coach in Vance Joseph and now they’ll reportedly be getting to work on filling out his coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will interview Bill Musgrave and Mike McCoy on Thursday as they look for their new offensive coordinator. Both coaches have previous ties to the organization.

McCoy was the Broncos offensive coordinator for four years before becoming the head coach of the Chargers in 2013. McCoy was fired from that job after the end of the regular season and has reportedly spoken to Joseph about working together. He’s also believed to be a candidate in Buffalo if, as expected, Sean McDermott becomes their head coach.

Musgrave backed up current Broncos General Manager John Elway when both were playing for the Broncos in the 1990s and has held offensive coordinator positions with several teams, including a two-year stint with the Raiders that ended this week.