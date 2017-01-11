Report: Broncos job offer expected for Vance Joseph

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has plenty of qualities that make him attractive for head-coaching jobs. One of which is that he’s currently available to be hired.

He may not be available for long. Mike Klis of 9news.com says that he is expecting Broncos G.M. John Elway to offer Joseph the head-coaching job on Wednesday morning.

There’s a sense in some circles that Joseph is being advised by his agents to take as many interviews as possible and, in turn, to generate as much leverage as possible before picking a team. Given that the Chargers also have interest in Joseph, he has a rare opportunity to pit two teams from the same division against each other in the chase for the same coach.

As a practical matter, however, there’s a chance that the point already is moot. The Broncos quite possibly won’t be offering the job to Joseph unless they already know he’ll be accepting it. Otherwise, the Broncos will look bad if/when the Chargers hire Joseph — and Denver’s eventual selection will look like a second choice at best. (The other primary candidates are Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.)

So an offer probably won’t be the starting point. It likely will be the ending point. If not, it could be the starting point of the kind of drama between teams that usually happens only on the field.