Report: Chargers to announce move to Los Angeles

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 11, 2017, 10:05 PM EST

The San Diego Chargers appear to be no more.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers are set to announce a move to Los Angeles as early as Thursday.

The NFL had given the franchise an extension through the weekend on their option to join the Rams in L.A. In the end, the Chargers didn’t need the extra time to make the decision. The Chargers have played the last 55 seasons in San Diego after moving south after one season in Los Angeles in 1960.

The Chargers will join the Rams as a second team in the L.A. market. They were given a one-year option to move the franchise to Stan Kroenke’s stadium in Inglewood when their joint proposal for a stadium with the Raiders in Carson, Calif. was rejected last January. After a failed ballot initiative for a new stadium in San Diego failed in November, the Chargers have elected to exercise that option to move.

The ESPN report says the Chargers have informed commissioner Roger Goodell and owners of their intention to move for the 2017 season. However, a formal relocation letter has not yet been sent to the league.