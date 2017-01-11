 Skip to content

Report: Chargers to announce move to Los Angeles

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 11, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: A fan of the San Diego Chargers holds a sign en route to the Charger's 37-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Getty Images

The San Diego Chargers appear to be no more.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers are set to announce a move to Los Angeles as early as Thursday.

The NFL had given the franchise an extension through the weekend on their option to join the Rams in L.A. In the end, the Chargers didn’t need the extra time to make the decision. The Chargers have played the last 55 seasons in San Diego after moving south after one season in Los Angeles in 1960.

The Chargers will join the Rams as a second team in the L.A. market. They were given a one-year option to move the franchise to Stan Kroenke’s stadium in Inglewood when their joint proposal for a stadium with the Raiders in Carson, Calif. was rejected last January. After a failed ballot initiative for a new stadium in San Diego failed in November, the Chargers have elected to exercise that option to move.

The ESPN report says the Chargers have informed commissioner Roger Goodell and owners of their intention to move for the 2017 season. However, a formal relocation letter has not yet been sent to the league.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers, Top Stories
Respond to “Report: Chargers to announce move to Los Angeles”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!