Chargers to announce move to Los Angeles

The San Diego Chargers appear to be no more.
PFT has confirmed that the Chargers will soon announce their intention to move to Los Angeles.
The NFL had given the franchise an extension through the weekend on their option to join the Rams in L.A. In the end, the Chargers didn’t need the extra time to make the decision. The Chargers have played the last 55 seasons in San Diego after moving south after one season in Los Angeles in 1960.
The Chargers will join the Rams as a second team in the L.A. market. They were given a one-year option to move the franchise to Stan Kroenke’s stadium in Inglewood when their joint proposal for a stadium with the Raiders in Carson, Calif. was rejected last January. After a failed ballot initiative for a new stadium in San Diego failed in November, the Chargers have elected to exercise that option to move.
The ESPN report says the Chargers have informed Commissioner Roger Goodell and owners of their intention to move for the 2017 season. However, a formal relocation letter has not yet been sent to the league.
Los Angeles Chargers here we go!
What a shame.
Didn’t we already have 2 teams in LA once?
How did that work out?
Oh yeah, they both left
Don’t understand the move.
But whatever…
Annnnd my heart just broke….
Still holding out till its OFFICIAL Official… but man. The Chargers is all I’ve ever know in my 34 years… Poof… Gone. Torn away.
My dad and my two brothers had such an awesome time cheering, hugging, high fiving and flipping out for the Atlanta game… and to think that was the last time.
In just an instant I’m left here a grown man with tears welled up in his eyes. The passion of a fan is so powerfully insane.
I dont even know what to say right now. Im in shock.
“The Dodge Ram-Charger Stadium”
This is gonna be a bust for both organizations. It couldn’t happen to nicer owners. Now Spanos and Kroenke can drown in their greed.
55 years of loyalty. Gone.
This is a really bad look for the NFL.
Lots of blame to go around.
San Diego Hoteliers
Tourism Industry
Lazy San Diego Media
My hope is this is reaction to Kroenke taking a hard line stance against Spanos and there is still a chance for compromise. If not, the NFL made their own bed here and it’s not going to be pretty.
What a joke
I still think this is posturing by Spanos to screw over San Diego and the taxpayers. He won’t contribute a penny yet he’s going to pay $650M to share a stadium and probably not be the favorite team in town? I’m not buying it.
Having more than one team in a city is dumb.
LA head two teams before, we already know how this story ends. No one in LA cares about football, nothing has changed in the last 20 years – this isn’t a city on the rise, it’s a city waiting to fall off into the ocean.
Here are some possible new names for the Chargers if they decide to rebrand:
Dragons
Cobras
Knights
Extreme
Earthquakes
Explorers
Scorpions
Surfers
Destroyers
Wow, so now LA is going to be saddled with two losers.
Now trade Rivers to Denver.
Well rams fans have got to be sick….. Now..after only one season…theyve turned from being the main nfl team in la to being their leagues clippers..ouch. Plus the owner doesnt have to worry as much about fielding a good team to put butts in the seats cuz the la chargers will.
As for san diego….now youll know what my hometown..houston…went through. Anytime someone complained about not having a nfl team they were told something like if yall.wanyed to keep your team you shouldve done whatever it took. We wouldnt build bud a stadium so he left. Looks.like the same.issue with the chargers. Sad. I know yhey own the team but they have too much power. Give me what i want or im gonna move.them. smh sad
boooooooooooooo
The Chargers will never win anything with greedy Spanos as the owner.
Loser organization with lose in LA as well.
Screw you! I hope you crash and burn! Signed: Former Chargers Fan!
Well, as a Raider fan, hopefully we can stay in Oakland. But glad we won’t have the “Los Angeles Raiders” again.
In a market (LA) that seems to already be marginally interested in the CURRENT bad NFL team they already have….
…The league wants to move a SECOND bad team there?
This smells like a disaster of epic proportions.
Well ……… bye.
So sad for the city of San Diego. After 55 years they could not work this thing out.
Sorry Chargers fans. That sucks.
so pip rivers is quitting now then? or was that just if they had moved last year?
I guess what is old is new again. It will take a while to get used to saying Los Angles Chargers.
Sad day for those fans in San Diego.
Chargers, Rams, and Raiders all playing in the same radius. Oh yeah…this is gonna work.
All three teams are gonna be looking for new homes in 10- 15 years. The casual fans down there has too many options.
Bye bye SD, should’ve ponied up for a stadium clowns.
Still rooting for these losers from FL but if they rebrand from “Chargers” to some other lame nickname and change the colors I’m done!
So sorry for the people who grew up in San Diego and have this happen to them.
My dad grew up in SD but moved to Los Angeles when he was in high school, maintaining a Chargers fanship amongst thousands of Los Angeles Raiders fans (he happened to move to LA the year the Raiders won the Super Bowl in 1983). What a guy! He and I will always share the Chargers bond and I would hate for that to end!
Big mistake, LA will never support one team, let alone two. They didn’t previously support the Rams and they didn’t support the Raiders. LA is not a good pro football market.
How will game scheduling work if both the Rams and Chargers share the new Inglewood stadium?
Damn…
The political environment in San Diego has been a joke over the last 16-years. They never had a chance with the procession of clowns in political office. They will make Spanos the villain, but it the leaders on the public side that are at the root of this.
In addition, California is a legislative nightmare for stadiums as the 49ers, Chargers, and Raiders have struggled for decades to build stadiums. The 49ers did it, but had to move 50 miles away in a less than great spot.
Boo!
All that move does is dilute a market that already doesn’t care about pro football. You really think LA will be excited about the chargers after we just had a horrible season with the Rams?
Yahoo!!!
And don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!
OK, San Diego, let’s use the tourist tax for our infrastructure!
As a resident of Los Angeles, yeah, no thanks.
Anyone who supports Spanos is lame. All he cares about is money that comes his way. He could care less about the team or its fans.
F You Spanos!! We are and have loyal fans here in SD, but we all understand we’re a transplant city…all I ask is rebrand and change the name….Chargers name belong to us
Are there a significant number of Chargers fans in the LA area? Truly, I don’t live in CA and am not familiar with the area, I’d like to hear from anyone that does and is. Just on the surface it seems that what NFL fans exist there are mostly comprised of Raiders, Rams, and other teams from those persons that relocated there. Maybe the Spanos’ spreadsheet shows them they make money in the move (shrugs shoulders).
It’s so sad how the NFL continually alienates itself from it’s fans. 2 great fanbases in STL and SD destroyed.
I also think that announcing it tomorrow is Dean Spanos way of flipping off the City of San Diego and the NFL. The City of San Diego has its annual,”State of the City” press conference by the mayor scheduled for tomorrow. And the NFL just extended him 2-more days today and he immediately announces his intent to move. I think Spanos is still stinging from the NFL dumping his Carson plan for Kronke world.
What a shock!
This is really sad and will turn out to be a terrible decision. LA will struggle to get fully behind the Rams and now you have a 2nd team to split the market further. It’s laughable that Goodell and his billionaire cohorts cannot see the obvious.
Nevermind.. See Met Life. Duh.
Bolting!
Spanos couldn’t come up with any cash for a new stadium in SD despite paying almost no rent but he can pay Kroenke in LA and come up with $500 million for the relocation fee? How does that make sense?
BOOOOO!
LA can’t support one team, let alone two…but greedy NFL can’t resist tapping that huge market.
What’s better than one lousy team in a disinterested major market? Two lousy teams!
They should merge the Rams and Chargers, call them the L.A. Charmers.
Take the leftover guys, have a modified expansion draft and put a new franchise in Las Vegas.
LA welcomes yet another future ex-LA team.
I would like to invite the entire Sapnos family to have painful physical relations with themselves.
I still watch the NFL. But recently, I watch less. This is the type of thing that makes me watch even less.
That’s INSANE! L.A. doesn’t appear willing to support one team let alone two.
As A Lifelong die hard Browns fan since 67 I feel for you Chargers fans .I hate to see teams move .
So after all these years now we have several team moves… we’ll have L.A. Rams, L.A. Chargers and L.V. Raiders….
Bad idea, bad idea.
Do I hear “Trial Balloon?” — Chargers aren’t going anywhere; LA doesn’t want them. NFL should force the sale of the team by Spanos and get a winning ownership that wants to stay in San Diego and preserve the San Diego market.
Maybe this “leaked” before the official letter to garner some leverage from one interested party that doesn’t want them to go….? Kroenke pay off?
And we continue to lol
I feel sorry for the loyal fans in San Diego. Spanos and Kroenke deserve each other.
i remember the last time time LA tried to hold 2 NFL teams, do you?
They’ll be back in San Diego with a new stadium when people remember how much they liked having them in town.
Chiefs fan and I’m sorry for the Fans that are seeing the team move, but it’s not that bad. Not Saint Louis bad anyways.
Or Seattle Supersonics bad. I lived in Seattle when that happened and it sucked egg. Not saying it doesn’t suck but at least you can make a game when you want.
Oddly, I thought the Vikings would make this move. They suck, they have fair weather fans, and their new stadium has more flaws than a typical Minnesotan (which is saying quite a bit).
>
Dont let the door hit ya where the good lord Split ya…
New beginnings
let’s see if I understand….
not one – but TWO teams – are going to play in a city that barely supports one team
that’s it right?
LA deserves bad football teams.
Now there’s 2 teams that you can watch suck on Sundays in Los Angeles
I feel bad, for the fans of the SD Chargers. I know how much I worried, when I thought my team would be moving because of the stadium issue.
I certainly understand the feelings, and thoughts expressed by the citizens of SD, when a team asks for the city to put up more money, and in turn the city, or state finds a way to tax everyone, even those who do not use the facility. Then the people want the teams to foot more of the bill. That said, if the team does put up a lot of money or all of the money then they have exclusive use of, and are entitled to all of the revenue generated by that stadium. (except for tax revenue of course, and the states will milk the owners of that building, for all they can get). Point being, those buildings generate a whole lot more revenue than people think. Additionally, those who work at or in support of that Chargers are now gone, once that team goes away.
Dumb.