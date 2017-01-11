Report: Panthers will promote Wilks to defensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 11, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

The Panthers will make assistant head coach/secondary coach Steve Wilks their new defensive coordinator, the Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

The coordinator’s job officially opened Wednesday when Sean McDermott was hired as the new head coach of the Bills.

The report about Wilks’ promotion said an announcement could come as soon as Thursday. Wilks has been on the Panthers’ staff since 2012 and prior to that worked with Panthers head coach Ron Rivera with both the Chargers and the Bears. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2015.

Wilks interviewed with the Rams last week for their still-vacant head coaching position. The Redskins were also granted permission to interview Wilks for their defensive coordinator job.