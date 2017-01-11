Report: Sean McDermott wants to bring Mike McCoy with him as OC

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 7:56 AM EST

One of the challenges for any first-time head coach is assembling a quality staff, and it’s clear that there’s some competition for a few of the hot names on the market.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, apparent Bills choice Sean McDermott would like to bring former Chargers coach Mike McCoy along as his offensive coordinator.

Of course, McDermott’s deal isn’t finalized yet, but McCoy has some options at his disposal.

There were also reports linking him to Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph if he got the Denver head coaching job, and McCoy has worked for the Broncos in the past.

McDermott and McCoy both worked for the Panthers, but their paths never crossed there.