Report: Sean McVay’s top choice for DC is Wade Phillips

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 1:41 PM EST

If you’re going to hire the youngest head coach in NFL history, you better back him up with some experience.

That may be happening in Los Angeles.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rams candidate Sean McVay wants to bring Wade Phillips in as his defensive coordinator if he gets the head coaching job.

The 30-year-old McVay is the offensive whiz kid of the moment, but the 69-year-old Phillips with the talent assembled with the Rams is intriguing. They’re built on a 4-3 platform, but Phillips is one of the top defensive minds in the game.

Phillips has been mentioned with some other jobs, including Washington.