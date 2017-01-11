 Skip to content

Report: Sean McVay’s top choice for DC is Wade Phillips

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 1:41 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips of the Denver Broncos waits on the field before their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you’re going to hire the youngest head coach in NFL history, you better back him up with some experience.

That may be happening in Los Angeles.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rams candidate Sean McVay wants to bring Wade Phillips in as his defensive coordinator if he gets the head coaching job.

The 30-year-old McVay is the offensive whiz kid of the moment, but the 69-year-old Phillips with the talent assembled with the Rams is intriguing. They’re built on a 4-3 platform, but Phillips is one of the top defensive minds in the game.

Phillips has been mentioned with some other jobs, including Washington.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Home, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, Washington Redskins
1 Response to “Report: Sean McVay’s top choice for DC is Wade Phillips”
  1. heisthejuan says: Jan 11, 2017 1:46 PM

    If I’m Wade, since I’d be de facto head coach, I’d need to be paid more than the rookie HC.

  2. a1b24312 says: Jan 11, 2017 1:48 PM

    I’m an Eagles fan. Wouldn’t want to see Phillips with the Redskins.

    But it does make me wonder: why hasn’t Jim Schwartz gotten any interviews?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!