Report: Terry McDonough to interview for 49ers G.M. job

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 11, 2017, 2:51 AM EST

Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough will interview for the San Francisco 49ers general manager opening on Friday according to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com.

McDonough joined the Cardinals in 2013 after spending four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars as director of player personnel. After Jason Licht left to become general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McDonough was promoted to VP of player personnel under Steve Keim with the Cardinals.

McDonough is the ninth separate candidate for the job with the 49ers. The 49ers have interviewed Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers, Brandon Beane of the Carolina Panthers, Jimmy Raye III of the Indianapolis Colts, George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. They’re also expected to interview Seattle executives Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner.

McDonough began his NFL career as an intern with the 49ers in 1989

[Photo credit: AZCardinals.com]