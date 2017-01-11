Sean Lee: Playoffs “something I’ve always wanted to be a part of”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

The last time the Cowboys were in the playoffs, they lost to the Packers in the divisional round.

They’re trying to avoid the same outcome this time around and there are no shortage of differences between the teams that played in 2015 and the ones that will square off on Sunday. Among them is the presence of linebacker Sean Lee on the Dallas defense.

Lee missed that entire season with a torn ACL, one of many injuries that has interrupted Lee’s time on the field over the years. Nothing got in Lee’s way this season, however, and he’s ready to make a long-awaited playoff debut.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to be a part of,” Lee said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You work back from injuries. During a lot of injuries I’ve had, I said, ‘Hey, I have this great opportunity ahead of me to play on this great team with these great teammates.’ So that was really what motivated me in times I was injured.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week that he thought things might have played out differently in Green Bay two years ago with Lee on the field. They’ll never know the answer to that question, but it’s hard to argue with the idea that their chances of slowing down this hot Packers offense are better with Lee in the mix.