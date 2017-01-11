Thomas Rawls joins Thursday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 5:04 PM EST

The highlight of the week of Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls came when he set a franchise postseason rushing record with 161 yards against the Lions. Surely coming in a very, very, very distant second was his interview on PFT Live.

Earlier on Wednesday, we taped roughly 10 minutes with Thomas. You’ll hear it on Thursday’s show at 8:35 a.m. ET.

He’s yet another member of the Seahawks who is an interesting and inspiring player but who can easily get lost in the shuffle behind some of the bigger names and stronger personalities in the locker room.

