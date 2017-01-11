Tom Coughlin putting his stamp on Jaguars right away

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

Tom Coughlin is back with the Jaguars as their head of football operations and they began making some changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday with the dismissal of eight coaches from Gus Bradley’s final staff in Jacksonville.

Coughlin is putting his stamp on the organization in other ways as well, one of which will be familiar to anyone who remembers his first tour with the Jaguars or his more recent stint as the head coach of the Giants. The team sent out an announcement about Thursday’s press conference formally introducing Coughlin and head coach Doug Marrone and it calls for a start time of 10 a.m. at the top of the first paragraph.

The final line of that paragraph notes that the “10 a.m. press conference is scheduled to begin at 9:55 a.m.” Coughlin Time is back in effect in Jacksonville, although it’s not clear if Marrone will be fining players who fail to arrive at meetings at least five minutes before they are scheduled to begin.

It’s also not clear if the other rules for the way players dressed and acted around the facility that were part of his head coaching philosophy will be in effect in Jacksonville. It seems like a good bet that some of them will be enacted as it seems unlikely that the Jaguars would turn to Coughlin if they weren’t interested in buttoning down a young team.