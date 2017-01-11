Tre Mason arrested for July ATV incident

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 11:26 AM EST

The troubling saga of Rams running back Tre Mason continues. Mason, who remains on the team’s roster after a season during which he did not report for duty, has been arrested in Florida as a result of an ATV incident that occurred in July, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Mason allegedly sped past an officer who tried to stop him while driving an ATV carelessly on July 27. A warrant for his arrest was issued in December, and he was finally taken into custody on Tuesday night.

Mason has been charged with fleeing and eluding without regard for the safety of others. He was released on $5,000 bond.

The third-round pick in the 2014 draft has had multiple off-field issues, and his mother expressed concern for his well-being immediately after the ATV incident.

“Tre is not himself at all,” Tina Mason told officers at the time. “He’s not making good decisions.”

Here’s hoping that Mason has since gotten whatever help he needs, and that he will continue to do so.