Ty Montgomery not listed on initial Green Bay injury report

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 7:39 PM EST

The Packers have more than a few injuries as the divisional round of the playoffs approaches. Their top running back, however, technically isn’t injured at all — even though he apparently was injured only three days ago.

Converted receiver Ty Montgomery, who missed some of the second half against the Giants with an ankle injury, didn’t appear on the Green Bay injury report for Wednesday. It means that he currently has no injury at all.

As expected, receiver Jordy Nelson didn’t practice due to a couple of broken ribs suffered against the Giants. Also not practicing were receiver Jeff Janis (quadricep), running back James Starks (concussion), center/guard JC Tretter (knee), and linebacker Julius Peppers (not injury related).

Limited in practice was cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion). Fully practicing despite injury were receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder), guard T.J. Lang (foot), linebacker Nick Perry (hand), linebacker Blake Martinez (knee), linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand).