Vance Joseph thinks he’s in a better place than most new coaches

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2017, 4:27 PM EST

When Gary Kubiak arrived as the Broncos’ head coach two years ago, he inherited a team in good enough shape that he was able to win a Super Bowl in his first season. Kubiak’s successor thinks he’s in a similar position.

New Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after he was officially hired today that he thinks he’s in a job where he can win right away, whereas most new coaches know they’ve got a couple of rebuilding seasons ahead of them.

“It’s not a rebuild but a reboot,” Joseph told the team’s website. “Most guys get jobs that are broken. This job’s not broken. This is a job that, it was a winner of it all two seasons ago.”

Joseph said he sees no reason he can’t have the same kind of success as Kubiak, who retired because of health concerns.

“I’m a winner,” Joseph said. “Coming here, they’re used to winning. That standard won’t change. I’m going to enhance that standard.”

Under Joseph, the Broncos will expect to compete right away. He’s ready for those high expectations.