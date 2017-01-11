Victor Cruz: Odell Beckham Jr. has to control outbursts

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 7:02 AM EST

The young Giants wide receivers were kind enough to take their uncle along with them, so it’s reasonable that he’d have their back after their boat ride turned a little bumpier than planned.

Veteran wideout Victor Cruz defended the day off heard round the NFL, saying they knew it would become a topic, if not a full-blown hot-take factory.

“I think they understand the person I am and the character I have,’’ Cruz said on WFAN, via the New York Post. “Obviously Odell and I are brothers and great friends, and that’s never going to change for anyone. But obviously being lumped into the entire scenario, I’m an adult, I understand exactly what I was getting myself into.

“This isn’t something that was a mystery to me or something I was shocked at. I understood where we were going and what we were doing. It was all on our day off in good fun. So there is nothing with that. I think it gets really over-hyped, for whatever reason.’’

The 30-year-old Beckham hanging with his 20-something teammates probably helped their cause, as he’s not viewed as some young-and-dumb partier. And honestly, it doesn’t appear anything on the boat was a problem, but the hysterical overreaction took on a life of it’s own.

And while Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t handle the aftermath so well — including punching a hole in Lambeau Field after their loss to the Packers — Cruz defended the star.

“I think he is very, very hard on himself, almost to a fault,’’ Cruz said. “I think he’s on track to reach his full potential, but I think having those outbursts are going to hinder him in some regard, whether it’s continued negative press or whatever the case may be. He has to find a way to just control himself and not do those things in such an angry regard after games like that.’’

That’s been the consensus from everyone involved with the Giants so far, so it’s no surprise to hear Cruz saying it’s time for Beckham to make some changes.