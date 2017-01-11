Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2017, 6:59 AM EST

Bills K Dan Carpenter felt like he kicked the ball well this year, even as he admits the results weren’t good enough.

The Dolphins have a succession plan if defensive coordinator Vance Joseph gets a head-coaching job.

The Patriots think they’ll have their hands full with Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney.

Should the Jets draft Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is interviewing candidates for the team’s quarterback coach job.

Will the Bengals draft a quarterback?

What will the Browns’ analytics people make of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft?

Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey deserves a lot of credit.

Texans DT Vince Wilfork says he’s seen a lot of growth in Jadeveon Clowney.

How long can the Colts expect RB Frank Gore to defy age?

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash will keep a 4-3 front but change other aspects of Gus Bradley’s scheme.

Former Titans RB Eddie George approves of his old team trading for RB DeMarco Murray.

Could Kyle Shanahan do the same things in Denver in 2017 that he’s done in Atlanta in 2016?

Chiefs DT Dontari Poe is hanging out with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has more meetings planned regarding a move to Las Vegas.

Is Chargers owner Dean Spanos feeling peer pressure to stay in San Diego?

Expect to see Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on your TV this weekend.

Giants RB Rashad Jennings says he has a lot of football left in him, but it’s not clear whether that will be in New York.

Will the Eagles draft Clemson WR Mike Williams?

Washington needs more playmakers on the defensive line.

Were the Bears slow to realize what they had in RB Jordan Howard?

The Lions need to prioritize improving the running game.

Can the Packers’ defense confuse Cowboys QB Dak Prescott?

Taxpayers footed the bill on more than $32,000 worth of food in a suite at a Vikings game.

Bettors are backing the Falcons against the Seahawks.

The Panthers may lose their defensive coordinator soon.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan is appearing in a concussion PSA.

The Week 11 win over the Chiefs is chosen as the Buccaneers’ best game of the season.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says wide receiver is an easy position to improve, although he acknowledges there’s not another Larry Fitzgerald out there.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien says that if the Rams hire his assistant Mike Vrabel, they’re getting a great football coach.

In San Francisco, they’re celebrating the anniversary of The Catch.

Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable says his unit didn’t play its best against the Lions.