Which team would the Falcons prefer to play in the NFC title game?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 11:39 AM EST

Despite taking great pains to ensure that our PFT Live question of the day arose not from the presumption but the possibility that the Seahawks will beat the Falcons in the divisional round on Saturday, some Falcons fans have viewed the question of whether the Seahawks would prefer to face the Packers in Seattle or the Cowboys in Dallas as a slap against their favorite team.

So we’ll balance it out. Which team should the Falcons prefer to face in the NFC title game: the Packers at the Georgia Dome, where they upset the Falcons six years ago in the divisional round, or the Cowboys in Dallas?

And now plenty of Seahawks fans will view this question as a presumption that the Seahawks will lose to the Falcons. Which means that everyone will be mad at me. Which I should be used to by now.