Which team would the Seahawks prefer to play in the NFC title game?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 5:59 AM EST

If (and for now if continues to be “if”) Ed Werder is right and he’ll see Richard Sherman in the NFC championship game, the question is where that game will be — and, more importantly, who it will be against?

During a Tuesday night visit with Dave “Softy” Mahler on KJR in Seattle, the question came up regarding whether the Seahawks would prefer to face the Packers at home or play the Cowboys in Dallas.

I’ll make my own case for which team the Seahawks should want to face at 7:15 a.m. ET or thereabouts on PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN. You can make yours now, both by voting in the poll and by dropping a comment.

Again, all of this hinges on the Seahawks beating Atlanta on Saturday, which will be no small feat. The Falcons have earned the No. 2 seed, which means they won’t have to go to Seattle for the divisional round. Which means that, three days from now, this discussion will be irrelevant.