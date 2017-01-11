Wild-card games average 30.3 million viewers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 12:54 PM EST

The wild-card games played on Saturday and Sunday weren’t very compelling. Which makes the viewership for the four contests look pretty good.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the games drew 30.3 million average viewers per game. It’s down from the 32.6 million average viewers from the wild-card round in early 2016, but it reflects a small uptick in the 29.9 million who watched the wild-card games in 2015.

The 2016 games featured a 30-0 blowout of the Texans by the Chiefs and a lackluster 35-18 Green Bay win over Washington. It also had two very good games on broadcast TV: A compelling 18-16 win by the Steelers over the Bengals in prime time and a 10-9 Seattle win during a bitterly cold day in Minnesota.

The wild-card games averaged 34.7 million viewers in 2014, the final year that all four games were shown on over-the-air network TV. Starting in 2015, one of the four games shifted from NBC to ESPN.