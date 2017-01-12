Aaron Rodgers hoping to get Jordy Nelson back, if not this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 6:18 AM EST

It doesn’t sound like anyone expects Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson to play this week, after he suffered broken ribs in last week’s win over the Giants.

But quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’s still hoping to get a chance to throw to Nelson again this season.

“It’s tough,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We’ve played a lot of football together. You realize how important these opportunities are, how they don’t come around every single year. We feel great about our team. Obviously, we feel better with 87 in the lineup. He’s a classy guy and a great teammate. I was with him last night and the night before. He’s staying positive and he’s hopeful.

“We’re going to try to get this one and hopefully get him back if he can’t play this week.”

Nelson was hospitalized overnight after last week’s injury, and he won’t do anything until at least Saturday. But after seeing him come back from a torn ACL in 2015, it’s clear how much it means to the Packers to give him a chance to come back, which obviously means beating the Cowboys Sunday.

“He’s been a warrior all season,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think he’s missed a practice hardly all season. Different without him out there, but we’re hopeful he’s going to be able to heal quickly and be able to go.”

Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns this year, leading the team.