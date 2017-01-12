Anthony Lynn set to interview again with Rams and Chargers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

After failing to shed the interim title in Buffalo, Anthony Lynn is looking west for his next opportunity.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Lynn has scheduled second interviews with the Rams and Chargers this week.

Lynn was thought to be the favorite for the Bills job, but that one was filled by Sean McDermott yesterday, leaving the three California openings.

It’s a tough spot for the 48-year-old, having already declared that the Bills job his preference (though, what was he going to say while standing in Buffalo?).

After starting the year as the team’s running backs coach, Lynn ascended to offensive coordinator when Greg Roman was fired and then the interim job when Rex Ryan got it, but the fast track hit a speed bump.