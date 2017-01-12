Ben McAdoo disputes report of trashed plane

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 9:40 AM EST

Long before the Internet coined the term “fake news,” a more common phrase was used to describe things that are blatantly false. Giants coach Ben McAdoo opted for the time-honored reference to bovine fecal matter when addressing the report that the Giants players trashed their plane home from Green Bay following Sunday’s 38-13 wild-card playoff loss.

“Bullsh-t,” McAdoo said in reference to the report during a Wednesday appearance on WFAN, via the New York Daily News.

“No truth to that whatsoever,” McAdoo added in less profane fashion, confirming the team’s official position along with accounts from several players.

The New York Post reported, based on hearsay at best, that the Giants were responsible for a flight delay due to damage to their plane. We had ignored the story because it seemed flimsy, and because we don’t particularly want anyone telling us “you are fake news” (or worse) during a press conference.