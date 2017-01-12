Ben McAdoo: Giants can’t force search for post-Eli Manning QB

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 6:39 AM EST

The Giants know they’re eventually going to have to find another quarterback. The how and the when are the tricky parts.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said during an interview on WFAN that the team has to be careful not to force things in the eventual offseason search for a backup/understudy to Eli Manning.

“That’s a tough position to chase,” McAdoo said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “It has to be a good fit, you have to find the right guy, and it’s a tough position to evaluate. But a little competition always does players some good. So you never say never. . . .

“If you find a guy you like and you can bring a guy in at the right value, that is going to help you and help create competition, maybe somebody for down the road, then you do it. If not, then you don’t press.”

Manning’s 36, and General Manager Jerry Reese said this week his quarterback was on “the back nine.” But they don’t have a caddy on the roster, as four years have passed since they drafted Ryan Nassib, and there’s no indication he’s capable of starting.

Like third-stringer Josh Johnson, Nassib is also a free agent this offseason, meaning they’re going to have to find quarterbacks, plural, before they go to camp next year.